Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Drops By 22.0%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,865. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.