Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Grows By 40.9%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LAKE opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $141.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 698,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at about $10,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 217.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 154,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

