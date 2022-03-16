Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Rises By 45.6%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 412,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of LTSRF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
About Lotus Resources
