Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Rises By 45.6%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 412,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of LTSRF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

