Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Drops By 36.2%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NCAUF stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Newcore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

