Short Interest in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Declines By 27.5%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Oragenics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 717,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oragenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

