Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Drops By 29.6%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Pacific Ventures Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 52,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Pacific Ventures Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

