Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Drops By 29.6%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Pacific Ventures Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 52,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Pacific Ventures Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.72.
Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Ventures Group (PACV)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.