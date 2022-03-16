Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Grows By 21.9%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 493,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,011.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RANJF remained flat at $$64.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. Randstad has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $73.04.
Randstad Company Profile (Get Rating)
