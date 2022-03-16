Short Interest in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) Decreases By 25.0%

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APAC opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAC. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

