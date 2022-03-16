Short Interest in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Increases By 20.4%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE SLCA traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 84,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,424. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

