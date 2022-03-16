Short Interest in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Expands By 25.7%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 426,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $432.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,650,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 628,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,870,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

