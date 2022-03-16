Short Interest in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Increases By 37.3%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter worth $85,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vtex by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the fourth quarter worth $37,110,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,551,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vtex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

VTEX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 104,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

About Vtex (Get Rating)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.