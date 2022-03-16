Shyft Network Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $32.05 million and $329,095.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,548,367 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

