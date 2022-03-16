Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.