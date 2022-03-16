Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SGTX opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.61. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73.

SGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, dropped their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 89,611 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

