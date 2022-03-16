Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,615 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,615 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 615.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 31,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

