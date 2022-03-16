Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.
