SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 267,100 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other SilverBow Resources news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $268,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,804 shares of company stock worth $1,096,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $440.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.17.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 131.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

