Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading Up 0.8%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 3,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.
About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singapore Airlines (SINGF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.