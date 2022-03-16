Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Update

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (Get Rating)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.