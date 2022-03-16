Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Update

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SHI stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 29,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.60.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.