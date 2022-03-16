SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. 313,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SKM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,495,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 750,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

