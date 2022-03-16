Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKE. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

TSE:SKE opened at C$14.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$957.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.24 and a 52 week high of C$17.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.05.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.