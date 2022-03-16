Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Equities researchers at CIBC began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKEGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKE. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

TSE:SKE opened at C$14.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$957.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.24 and a 52 week high of C$17.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.05.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

