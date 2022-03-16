SLR Senior Investment Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment has a payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $215.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SLR Senior Investment ( NASDAQ:SUNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

