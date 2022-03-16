SM Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 28,462 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,302% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,030 call options.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.35 and a beta of 5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

