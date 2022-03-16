Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Insider Sells £15,178.09 in Stock

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.35), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,737.44).

Shares of SMS stock traded up GBX 14.75 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 730.75 ($9.50). 69,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,405. Smart Metering Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 670 ($8.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,038 ($13.50). The company has a market cap of £973.43 million and a P/E ratio of 473.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 740.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 819.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($13.78) to GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.41) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.23) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.69).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.