Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.20)-(0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $162-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.99 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.72.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 191,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after buying an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Smartsheet by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.