Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.