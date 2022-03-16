Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.
NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60.
SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
