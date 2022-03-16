Smaugs NFT Price Tops $0.0239 on Top Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $835,044.61 and $77,723.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.98 or 0.06693933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.22 or 1.00341291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040199 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars.

