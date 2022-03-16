Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $178.12

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $178.12 and last traded at $178.72, with a volume of 622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

Get Snowflake alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.77.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.