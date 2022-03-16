SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $24.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,265 shares of company stock valued at $638,026 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

