SOL Capital Management CO Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000.

RPV traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,522. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33.

