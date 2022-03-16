SOL Capital Management CO Makes New $201,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after acquiring an additional 230,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.33. The company had a trading volume of 70,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $157.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

