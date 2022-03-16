SOL Capital Management CO Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $155.69. The company had a trading volume of 429,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,587. The firm has a market cap of $275.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $156.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,589 shares of company stock worth $36,922,680. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

