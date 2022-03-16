Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 100,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,692. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.
In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
