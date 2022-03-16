Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 100,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,692. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,741,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 542,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 164,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 63,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.