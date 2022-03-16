Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

