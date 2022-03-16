SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.17. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,958. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.45 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

