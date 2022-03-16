SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Key Financial Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

