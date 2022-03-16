Spheroid Universe Market Cap Hits $3.51 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $3.51 million and $75,611.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.17 or 0.06725305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,943.81 or 0.99943026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,114,013,419 coins and its circulating supply is 71,219,454 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

