Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPIR. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Spire has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

