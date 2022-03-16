Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Spire has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 6,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 387,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

