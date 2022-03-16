Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $179.46 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

