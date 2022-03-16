Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 12,093.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.