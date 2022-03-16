Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $298,000.

ESGD stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

