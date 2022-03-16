Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

