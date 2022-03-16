Spire Wealth Management Has $538,000 Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 1,933.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 126,972 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

