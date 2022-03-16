Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Shares of LND opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $382.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.98.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.