Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Spirent Communications (LON:SPTGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 310 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 328 ($4.27).

LON SPT opened at GBX 246 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.45. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.04).

About Spirent Communications (Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

