Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 310 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 328 ($4.27).

LON SPT opened at GBX 246 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.45. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.04).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

