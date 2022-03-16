Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at SVB Leerink

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s current price.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

SPRB opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.43.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

