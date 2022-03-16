Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,557. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 1,681.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 217,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 394.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66,286 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

