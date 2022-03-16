Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,557. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.