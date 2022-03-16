SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 121,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,905. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SPX will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SPX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPX by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.