Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.07.

A number of research firms have commented on SQSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 133.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Squarespace by 34.6% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180,944 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

